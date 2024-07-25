As it happened: NASA, Boeing provide update on the Starliner Crew Flight Test mission

NASA and Boeing leadership are set to provide an update on the ongoing Crew Flight Test of the Starliner spacecraft as the mission enters its 50th day since launch. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams launched to the International Space Station atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket back on June 5 and docked the following day.

The update comes after NASA said it and Boeing completed ground hot fire testing of a reaction control system (RCS) to better understand some of the in-flight anomalies seen during the spacecraft’s rendezvous and docking with the International Space Station.

In a notice regarding the forthcoming briefing, NASA said, “Teams are analyzing the data from these tests, and leadership plans to discuss initial findings during the call.” Watch live:

Follow the latest updates with our live blog as you watch: