Live Coverage: Russian cosmonauts make spacewalk at International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will venture outside the International Space Station’s Poisk airlock on Wednesday on a spacewalk to attach three debris shields to the Rassvet module. They also will test the sturdiness of a work platform that will be affixed to the end of the European robotic arm attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. The spacewalk will be the eighth for Prokopyev, who will wear an Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, and the sixth for Petelin, who will wear a spacesuit with blue stripes.