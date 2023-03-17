SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral at sunset

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SES 18 and SES 19 geostationary communications satellites. Follow us on Twitter.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is poised for launch from Cape Canaveral just after sunset Friday on mission to haul two SES television broadcasting satellites into orbit, continuing a multibillion-dollar program to clear C-band spectrum for terrestrial broadband.

The TV satellites are stacked one on top of the other inside the payload fairing of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket for liftoff during a 38-minute launch window opening at 7:38 p.m. EDT (2338 GMT). There is an 80% chance of good weather for launch from Cape Canaveral Friday night. The only weather concern is a slight chance of gusty winds exceeding the Falcon 9’s safety criteria.

The mission is set to liftoff a few minutes after sunset, and assuming clear skies, local residents and tourists should have a spectacular view of the Falcon 9 as it climbs into sunlight, trailing an expanding plume of exhaust from its kerosene-fueled engines.

The launch from Cape Canaveral with the SES 18 and SES 19 communications satellites is scheduled a few hours after the successful launch of another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Falcon 9 flight from California launched with 52 of SpaceX’s own Starlink internet satellites at 12:26:40 p.m. PDT (3:26:40 p.m. EDT; 1926:40 GMT), 4 hours and 12 minutes before the opening of the launch window for the Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral. See our Mission Status Center for our play-by-play updates of the Falcon 9 flight from Vandenberg.

If the launch from Florida takes off as scheduled, it would set a new record for the shortest turnaround time between SpaceX Falcon 9 launches. The current record is 7 hours and 10 minutes, was set last October with launches from Florida and California. The back-to-back missions will be SpaceX’s 18th and 19th flights of the year, and 211th and 212th flights overall by a Falcon 9 rocket.

The Northrop Grumman-built SES 18 and 19 communications awaiting liftoff Friday night from Cape Canaveral are set to start 15-year missions relaying C-band video and television programming for media networks and cable providers across North America.

SpaceX ground crews rolled the Falcon 9 rocket and its commercial satellite payload to pad 40 and raised it vertical in the launch mount at pad 40 for final checkouts early Friday. During Saturday’s countdown, the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) launcher will be filled with a million pounds of kerosene and liquid oxygen propellants in the final 35 minutes of the countdown.

After teams verify technical and weather parameters are all “green” for launch, the nine Merlin 1D main engines on the first stage booster will flash to life with the help of an ignition fluid called triethylaluminum/triethylborane, or TEA-TEB. Once the engines ramp up to full throttle, hydraulic clamps will open to release the Falcon 9 for its climb into space.

The nine main engines will produce 1.7 million pounds of thrust for about two-and-a-half minutes, propelling the Falcon 9 and and the SES 18 and 19 communications satellites into the upper atmosphere. Then the booster stage — tail number B1069 in SpaceX’s fleet — will shut down and separate from the Falcon 9’s upper stage.