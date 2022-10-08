Live coverage: SpaceX launches two Intelsat communications satellites

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch Intelsat’s Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 geostationary communications satellites. Follow us on Twitter.

A pair of TV broadcasting satellites for Intelsat launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Saturday at 7:05 p.m. EDT (2305 GMT). SpaceX aborted a countdown Thursday due to a small helium leak, then called off another launch attempt Friday evening for allow time for additional vehicle checkouts.

The launch attempt Thursday night automatically aborted at T-minus 30 seconds after the Falcon 9’s on-board computer, which controls the final minute of the countdown, detected a higher than expected pressure decay rate in the first stage’s helium system.

“Tiny helium leak (just barely triggered abort), but we take no risks with customer satellites,” tweeted Elon Musk, SpaceX’ founder and CEO. “Standing down to investigate.”

SpaceX confirmed Friday evening it would not try again to launch the Falcon 9 rocket until Saturday, when the company had a 70-minute launch window available opening at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

The launch occurred a few minutes after sunset, and with mostly clear skies, spectators enjoyed dazzling views of the Falcon 9 climbs into space at twilight.

The launch Saturday night was the third flight of a Falcon 9 rocket this week, following a Falcon 9 launch at noon EDT (1600 GMT) Wednesday from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center carrying a four-person crew to the International Space Station. Then SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 7:10 p.m. EDT (4:10 p.m. PDT; 2310 GMT) Wednesday with 52 Starlink internet satellites, just seven hours after the astronaut launch from Florida.

With those missions complete, a few miles south of Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX personnel prepared another Falcon 9 rocket for launch from pad 40 on a commercial flight for Intelsat.

SpaceX’s mission for Intelsat Saturday was also be the third space launch from Florida’s Space Coast in five days. An Atlas 5 rocket from United Launch Alliance kicked off the string of launches from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday with a commercial satellite delivery mission for SES.

The Galaxy 33 and 34 satellites are setting off on 15-year missions to relay C-band video and television programming for media networks and cable providers across North America. They will replace two aging Intelsat satellites, Galaxy 12 and Galaxy 15, that have been in space since 2003 and 2005.

SpaceX ground crews rolled the Falcon 9 rocket and its commercial satellite payload to pad 40 earlier this week, and raised it vertical in the launch mount at pad 40 for final checkouts early Thursday. During Saturday’s countdown, the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) launcher was filled with a million pounds of kerosene and liquid oxygen propellants in the final 35 minutes of the countdown.

After teams verified technical and weather parameters were all “green” for launch, the nine Merlin 1D main engines on the first stage booster flashed to life with the help of an ignition fluid called triethylaluminum/triethylborane, or TEA-TEB. Once the engines ramped up to full throttle, hydraulic clamps opened to release the Falcon 9 for its climb into space.

The nine main engines produced 1.7 million pounds of thrust for about two-and-a-half minutes, propelling the Falcon 9 and Intelsat’s Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 communications satellite into the upper atmosphere. Then the booster stage — tail number B1060 in SpaceX’s fleet — shut down and separated from the Falcon 9’s upper stage.