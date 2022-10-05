Crew-5 mission timeline

The timeline below covers major vehicle and crew activities during the Crew-5 countdown and rendezvous with the International Space Station. All times assume liftoff of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 12:00:57 p.m. EDT (1600:57 GMT) on Oct. 5. All times in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT-4).

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

6:30:57 a.m. EDT: Chief engineer launch readiness briefing

7:00:57 a.m. EDT: Launch shift arrives in Firing Room 4; Dragon IMU align/configure for launch

7:30:57 a.m. EDT: Dragon prop pressurization

7:42:57 a.m. EDT: Crew weather brief

7:52:57 a.m. EDT: Crew handoff to SpaceX

8:00:57 a.m. EDT: Suit donning and checkouts

8:00:57 a.m. EDT: Launch director readiness poll for advance team to enter Blast Danger Area

8:05:57 a.m. EDT: Advance team travels to pad 39A

8:10:57 a.m. EDT: ISS state vector uploaded to Dragon

8:30 a.m. EDT: NASA TV coverage begins

8:40:57 a.m. EDT: Crew walkout from Neil Armstrong O&C Building

8:45:57 a.m. EDT: Crew departs for pad 39A in Tesla Model Xs

9:05:57 a.m. EDT: Crew arrives at pad 39A

9:25:57 a.m. EDT: Astronauts ingress into Crew Dragon

9:40:57 a.m. EDT: Crew communications checks

9:45:57 a.m. EDT: Verify ready for seat rotation

9:46:57 a.m. EDT: Suit leak checks

10:05:57 a.m. EDT: Hatch closed for flight

11:15:57 a.m. EDT: SpaceX launch director verifies go for propellant load

11:18:57 a.m. EDT: Crew access arm retracts

11:22:57 a.m. EDT: Launch escape system armed

11:25:57 a.m. EDT: 1st and 2nd stage RP-1 fuel load begins; 1st stage LOX load begins

11:41:57 a.m. EDT: 2nd stage LOX load begins

11:53:57 a.m. EDT: 1st stage engine chill begins

11:55:57 a.m. EDT: Dragon transitions to internal power

11:56:27 a.m. EST: Strongback retraction begins

11:57:37 a.m. EDT: 1st stage fully loaded with RP-1

11:57:17 a.m. EDT: Autonomous Flight Termination System final setup

11:57:52 a.m. EDT: M-Vac engine igniter purge

11:57:57 a.m. EDT: 1st stage LOX tank full; Strongback at ~1.7 degrees

11:58:57 a.m. EDT: 2nd stage LOX tank full

11:59:57 a.m. EDT: Flight computer starts final pre-flight checks; F9 prop tanks pressurize for flight

12:00:12 p.m. EDT: SpaceX launch director verifies go for launch

SpaceX launch director verifies go for launch 12:00:54 p.m. EDT: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence

12:00:57 p.m. EDT: Liftoff

12:00:57 p.m. EDT: Stage 1a abort mode

12:01:07 p.m. EDT: Pitch kick

12:01:50 p.m. EDT: Stage 1 throttle bucket

12:01:59 p.m. EDT: Max-Q

12:02:06 p.m. EDT: Mach 1

12:02:11 p.m. EDT: Stage 1b abort mode

12:03:33 p.m. EDT: Stage 2a abort mode

12:03:33 p.m. EDT: MECO; 1st stage engines cut off

12:03:36 p.m. EDT: Stage separation

12:03:43 p.m. EDT: 2nd stage's M-Vac engine ignites

12:05:17 p.m. EDT: Bermuda ground station acquires F9 and Dragon signals

Bermuda ground station acquires F9 and Dragon signals 12:08:22 p.m. EDT: 1st stage entry burn

12:09:46 p.m. EDT: SECO-1; 2nd stage M-Vac engine shuts down; Orbit insertion

12:09:59 p.m. EDT: 1st stage landing burn

12:10:27 p.m. EDT: 1st stage landing on droneship

12:12:57 p.m. EDT: Dragon separates from 2nd stage; Begin Draco thruster checkouts

12:13:45 p.m. EDT: Dragon nosecone open sequence begins

12:49:32 p.m. EDT: Phase burn using Draco thrusters

1:30 p.m. EDT: Post-launch news conference on NASA TV

Post-launch news conference on NASA TV

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

9:31 a.m. EDT: Boost burn using Draco thrusters

10:16 a.m. EDT: Close burn using Draco thrusters

11:26 a.m. EDT: Transfer burn using Draco thrusters

12:12 p.m. EDT: Coelliptic burn using Draco thrusters

1:57 p.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 30 kilometers from ISS

2:48 p.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 15 kilometers from ISS

3:02 p.m. EDT: Go/no go decision for approach initiation burn

3:05 p.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 10 kilometers from ISS

3:27 p.m. EDT: Approach initiation burn; Crew Dragon range 7.5 kilometers from ISS

3:33 p.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 6 kilometers from ISS

3:52 p.m. EDT: Approach initiation midcourse burn

3:59 p.m. EDT: Crew Dragon range 1 kilometer from ISS

4:02 p.m. EDT: Go/no go decision to enter ISS keep out sphere (a 200-meter zone around the ISS)

4:12 p.m. EDT: Waypoint Zero arrival (400 meters below ISS)

4:26 p.m. EDT: Go/no go decision to approach Waypoint 2

4:36 p.m. EDT: Docking axis/Waypoint 1 arrival (220 meters in front of ISS)

4:47 p.m. EDT: Waypoint 2 arrival and hold (20 meters from ISS)

4:48 p.m. EDT: Go/no go decision for docking

4:52 p.m. EDT: Resume approach from Waypoint 2 (20 meters from ISS)

4:57 p.m. EDT: Contact and capture at IDA-2 on forward port of the Harmony module

5:10 p.m. EDT: Docking sequence complete; All hooks closed; Power umbilicals mated

5:32 p.m. EDT: Leak checks begin between Crew Dragon and ISS

5:57 p.m. EDT: Leak checks complete; Vestibule pressurization

6:42 p.m. EDT: Hatch opening; Crew-5 astronauts enter ISS

Hatch opening; Crew-5 astronauts enter ISS 8:05 p.m. EDT: Welcome ceremony

