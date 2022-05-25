Live coverage: SpaceX rideshare launch on tap today, followed by booster landing

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The Transporter 5 mission will launch 59 small payloads from customers around the world. Follow us on Twitter.

SFN Live

Fifty-nine small satellites and hosted experiments are awaiting launch Wednesday at 2:27 p.m. EDT (1827 GMT) from Cape Canaveral aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The reusable Falcon booster will return to Florida’s Space Coast for landing about eight-and-a-half minutes later. The mission is the fifth for SpaceX’s Transporter smallsat rideshare program.

There is an 80% chance that weather conditions will be favorable for launch Wednesday, according to the U.S. Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron.

The Falcon 9 rocket will head southeast from Cape Canaveral, then south along Florida’s east coast to place the mission’s 59 payloads into polar orbit. The first stage will fire its nine Merlin engines for 2 minutes, 16 seconds, then separate from the Falcon upper stage to begin its return to Florida.

The first stage will pulse cold gas nitrogen thrusters to flip around and fly tail-first, then ignite three of the Merlin engines for a boost-back burn at the edge of space to reverse course and head back to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The booster will extend titanium grid fins to help steer the rocket back through the atmosphere, then fire three of its engines again for a re-entry burn. After slowing to a velocity less than the speed of sound, the rocket will fire its center engine for a final braking maneuver just before a vertical touchdown on four legs at Landing Zone 1, less than 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the launch pad.

The first stage on Wednesday’s mission — tail number B1061 — is making its eighth launch and landing. It debuted in November 2020 on a NASA crew mission carrying four astronauts to space, then launched another four astronauts on a crew flight in April 2021.

SpaceX launched the booster again last June with a radio broadcasting satellite for SiriusXM, last August with a Dragon cargo capsule heading to the International Space Station, and in December with a NASA X-ray astronomy satellite. The booster has launched twice this year — Feb. 3 with 49 Starlink internet satellites and April 1 with the Transporter 4 mission, SpaceX’s most recent smallsat rideshare flight.

While the booster returns to Cape Canaveral after Wednesday’s liftoff, the Falcon 9’s second stage engine will burn about six minutes to reach a preliminary parking orbit.

After engine cutoff, a self-contained payload from Nanoracks inside a box mounted on the upper stage will begin a 10-minute experiment to demonstrate metal cutting in orbit. The Outpost Mars Demo-1 experiment includes three small coupons of corrosion resistant steel, which a robotic arm will attempt to cut using friction milling technology.

Nanoracks says the experiment is a first step in demonstrating metalworks in orbit, which could lead to advancements in space manufacturing and salvaging, including the conversion of used launch vehicle upper stages into orbiting habitats and research platforms.

The metal cutting experiment will complete about 20 minutes after launch, then downlink data and imagery to scientists through ground receiving stations.

The upper stage’s work won’t be finished, with another engine firing planned 55 minutes into the flight to place its satellite payloads into a near-circular orbit at an altitude of about 326 miles (525 kilometers), and an inclination of 97.5 degrees to the equator.

Then the Falcon 9 will begin releasing the rest of its commercial and government payloads.

The satellite passengers on the Transporter 5 mission include the first Vigoride orbital transfer vehicle built by a startup named Momentus Space, which will demonstrate a novel water-based propulsion system.

There’s also a Sherpa transfer vehicle from Spaceflight, a company that specializes in brokering rides to space for small satellites, with its own roster of payloads. Another orbital transfer vehicle from the Italian company D-Orbit will also separate from the Falcon 9 upper stage to conduct orbital maneuvers before releasing multiple commercial smallsats.

Other payloads on the Transporter 5 mission include five commercial ICEYE radar observation satellites, each nearly 200 pounds (100 kilograms) in mass. There are four small optical Earth-imaging satellites from the Argentine company Satellogic, growing its constellation to 26 operational spacecraft. The Transporter 5 mission will launch three microsats from the Canadian company GHGSat, which is deploying a fleet of small satellites to monitor global greenhouse gas emissions.

There are also three formation-flying spacecraft on the Transporter 5 launch for HawkEye 360, a U.S. company building a satellite constellation to detect and locate the source of terrestrial radio signals. HawkEye 360 said earlier this year its RF monitoring satellites detected GPS interference in Ukraine as Russian military forces invaded the country.

Umbra, a startup based in Santa Barbara, California, is launching its third radar remote sensing satellite on the Transporter 5 mission. Another California-based company, GeoOptics, will also launch two small satellites for its commercial weather monitoring constellation.

There are five Lemur 2 CubeSats on-board from Spire Global to track weather, aviation and maritime activity from space, support data relay services, and host an optical payload, and test radio frequency detection technology for the UK Ministry of Defense.

The U.S. military’s Missile Defense Agency has two small tech demo spacecraft on the Transporter 5 mission to test inter-satellite communications links.

NASA has two CubeSat missions launching on the Transporter 5 mission.

One of the CubeSats is named PTD 3, developed at NASA’s Ames Research Center to host a laser communication experiment from MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory. The Terabyte Infrared Delivery, or TBIRD, experiment will test laser data links between a small satellite and a ground station, helping prove technology that could allow satellite networks to transmit vast volumes of data much faster than through conventional radio systems.

The other NASA payload on the Transporter 5 launch is the CubeSat Proximity Operations Demonstration, which will demonstrate rendezvous, proximity operations, and docking using two shoebox-sized CubeSats.

One of the CubeSats on the Transporter 5 mission carries the cremated remains of 47 people, part of a commercial memorial service provided by Celestis.