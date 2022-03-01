Live coverage: Atlas 5 counting down to launch with weather satellite

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket from pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission will launch the GOES-T weather satellite toward geostationary orbit for NOAA and NASA. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

A new observatory to monitor storms, wildfires, and ever-changing weather conditions over the Pacific Ocean and the Western United States is ready for launch Tuesday from Cape Canaveral aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket. The NOAA weather satellite is set for liftoff during a two-hour window opening at 4:38 p.m. EST (2138 GMT).

The GOES-T weather satellite is heading for a position more than 22,000 miles (nearly 36,000 kilometers) over the equator for an observing mission expected to last at least 15 years.

The spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin, is tucked inside the nose cone of an Atlas 5 rocket awaiting liftoff from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Four strap-on solid rocket boosters and a Russian-made RD-180 core engine will combine to generate 2.3 million pounds of thrust to power the Atlas 5 off the pad.

The 196-foot-tall (59.7-meter) rocket will head due east over the Atlantic Ocean, setting up for GOES-T’s eventual equatorial orbit.

The rocket will fly in the Atlas 5’s “541” configuration with a 5.4-meter (17.7-foot) diameter payload fairing, four strap-on boosters, and a single RL10 upper stage engine.

The launch with NOAA’s GOES-T weather satellite will mark the 92nd flight of an Atlas 5 rocket since August 2002, and the eighth flight to use the “541” version, following two previous GOES satellites, NASA’s Curiosity and Perseverance Mars rovers, and three spy satellite launches for the U.S. government.

The GOES-T satellite weighs more than 11,000 pounds (5 metric tons) fully fueled.

After three burns with the Centaur’s RL10 engine, the Atlas 5 will deploy the GOES-T satellite in an elongated orbit ranging between 5,515 miles (8,876 kilometers) and 21,925 miles (35,286 kilometers). The orbit will be tilted at an angle of 9.4 degrees to the equator.

Deployment of the GOES-T satellite from the Centaur upper stage is expected around T+plus 3 hours, 33 minutes.

GOES-T’s own propulsion system will circularize the satellite’s orbit more than 22,000 miles (nearly 36,000 kilometers) over the equator. At that altitude, in geosynchronous orbit, the satellite’s movement will match the Earth’s rotation, giving the spacecraft a constant view of one hemisphere.

NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites take regularly-updated images of clouds and storm systems, providing real-time views of tropical cyclones and severe weather. The first GOES satellite launched in 1975, and NOAA maintains two operational GOES spacecraft — one covering the Pacific and Western United States, and another over the East Coast, the Caribbean, and the Atlantic Ocean.

GOES-T will be renamed GOES-18 after launch, and will take position in the GOES-West location, replacing the GOES-17 spacecraft as the nation’s primary West Coast weather satellite.

ROCKET: Atlas 5 (AV-095)

MISSION: GOES-T

PAYLOAD: GOES-T weather satellite for NOAA and NASA

LAUNCH SITE: SLC-41, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

LAUNCH DATE: March 1, 2022

LAUNCH WINDOW: 4:38-6:38 p.m. EST (2138-2338)

WEATHER FORECAST: 80% chance of acceptable weather; Primary concerns are cumulus clouds and liftoff winds

BOOSTER RECOVERY: None

LAUNCH AZIMUTH: East

TARGET ORBIT: Apogee of 21,925 miles (35,286 kilometers); Perigee of 5,515 miles (8,876 kilometers); Inclination of 9.4 degrees

LAUNCH TIMELINE:

T-00:00:02.7: RD-180 ignition

T+00:00:01.0: Liftoff

T+00:00:05.3: Begin pitch/yaw maneuver

T+00:00:35.3: Mach 1

T+00:00:48.0: Maximum aerodynamic pressure (Max-Q)

T+00:01:50.7: Solid rocket booster jettison

T+00:03:30.2: Payload fairing jettison

T+00:04:22.8: Atlas booster engine cutoff (BECO)

T+00:04:28.8: Atlas/Centaur stage separation

T+00:04:38.7: Centaur first main engine start (MES-1)

T+00:12:05.6: Centaur first main engine cutoff (MECO-1)

T+00:23:39.1: Centaur second main engine start (MES-2)

T+00:28:14.3: Centaur second main engine cutoff (MECO-2)

T+03:28:28.4: Centaur third main engine start (MES-3)

T+03:30:07.3: Centaur third main engine cutoff (MECO-3)

T+03:32:56.3: GOES-T spacecraft separation

