Live coverage: Japanese H-2A rocket launches with Inmarsat satellite

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-2A rocket from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan. The mission will launch the commercial Inmarsat 6 F1 communications satellite. Follow us on Twitter.
MHI webcast
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-2A rocket from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan. The mission will launch the commercial Inmarsat 6 F1 communications satellite. Follow us on Twitter.
© 1999-2021 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd