Adapter structure with 10 CubeSats installed on top of Artemis moon rocket

Workers at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center have lifted the Orion Stage Adapter on top of the Space Launch System moon rocket, adding the structure housing 10 CubeSat rideshare payloads heading into deep space on the Artemis 1 mission. But three of the CubeSat missions missed their opportunity to fly on the first SLS mission.

Teams inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy raised the Orion Stage Adapter on top of the Space Launch System rocket Friday evening, according to Madison Tuttle, a NASA spokesperson.

The mounting of the circular adapter structure is one of the final steps in stacking the SLS rocket inside High Bay 3 of the iconic assembly building. The Orion spacecraft, NASA’s human-rated moon ship, will be added to the rocket in the coming days to complete the build-up of the 322-foot-tall (98-meter) launch vehicle for an unpiloted test flight to lunar orbit and back to Earth.

NASA has not announced a target launch date for the mission, known as Artemis 1, but it is expected to fly some time in early 2022. The test flight will pave the way for the next SLS/Orion mission, Artemis 2, to carry four astronauts to lunar orbit as soon as 2023.

The Artemis program’s objective is to land astronauts on the surface of the moon some time later in the 2020s.

Last month, engineers finished testing of the Space Launch System with a mock-up of the Orion spacecraft. The tests included a checkout of the umbilical release and retract mechanisms on the rocket’s mobile launch tower, and integrated modal testing, which measured the vehicle’s resonant frequencies in response to external forces.

The modal testing gathered data on the rocket’s response to vibrations and shaking. The information will help the rocket’s guidance system can properly steer and command the vehicle in flight.

With the modal test complete, ground crews with NASA and its contractor Jacobs removed mass simulators for the Orion spacecraft and the Orion Stage Adapter, setting the stage for stacking of flight hardware.

The Orion Stage Adapter carries deployer mechanisms for the Artemis 1 mission’s 10 rideshare payloads. The CubeSats, each about the size of a small briefcase, weigh less than 30 pounds (14 kilograms).