Photos: Antares launches on Northrop Grumman’s 16th space station cargo flight

These images show the liftoff of a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket on Aug. 10 from Wallops Island, Virginia, kicking off an unpiloted resupply mission carrying more than 8,000 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station.

A 139-foot-tall (42.5-meter) Antares rocket lifted off at 6:01 p.m. EDT (2201 GMT) on Aug. 10 from pad 0A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, co-located with NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Twin RD-181 engines powered the Antares launcher off the ground with 864,000 pounds of thrust. The mission carried a Cygnus supply ship into orbit in pursuit of the International Space Station, where it arrived Aug. 12.

The launch marked the 15th flight of an Antares rocket since 2013. Read our full story for details on the launch.

The video above comes from a remote camera placed near the launch pad by photographer Alex Polimeni. Still images from his remote cameras are posted below.

