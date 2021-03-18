Live coverage: NASA completes eight-minute Space Launch System hot fire test

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the Green Run Hot Fire test of NASA’s Space Launch System core stage at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Editor’s Note: NASA TV’s live video coverage of the SLS hot fire test begins around 30 minutes before engine ignition. The two-hour test window opens at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) Thursday.
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.