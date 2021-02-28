Live coverage: Soyuz rocket launches with polar weather satellite

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket with the Arktika-M 1 weather satellite designed to provide coverage of Russia’s Arctic region. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Roscosmos’s live video stream begins at approximately 0610 GMT (1:10 a.m. EST) and will be available on this page.
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.