Live coverage: NASA’s Perseverance rover heading for Mars landing today

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the mission of NASA’s Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter at Mars. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
NASA TV
Mission control clean feed
NASA TV’s live coverage of the Mars 2020 mission’s arrival at the Red Planet begins at 2:15 p.m. EST (1915 GMT).
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.