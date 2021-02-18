February 18, 2021
Breaking News

Live coverage: NASA’s Perseverance rover heading for Mars landing today

February 18, 2021 Stephen Clark

NASA TV's live coverage of the Mars 2020 mission's arrival at the Red Planet begins at 2:15 p.m. EST (1915 GMT).

Live coverage of the mission of NASA’s Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter at Mars. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

NASA TV

Mission control clean feed

NASA TV’s live coverage of the Mars 2020 mission’s arrival at the Red Planet begins at 2:15 p.m. EST (1915 GMT).

