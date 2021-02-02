February 2, 2021
Second high-altitude Starship test flight ends in landing explosion

February 2, 2021 Spaceflight Now

Starship completed a successful climb to approximately 10 kilometers altitude and then descended horizontally toward the landing site. It appeared to lose control as it was in the process of flipping back to a vertical position and exploded as it bellyflopped onto the landing pad. We’ll have a full report later.

