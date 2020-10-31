Live coverage: SpaceX set to test-fire Falcon 9 rocket before GPS launch

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida with the U.S. Air Force’s GPS 3 SV04 navigation satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida with the U.S. Air Force’s GPS 3 SV04 navigation satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd