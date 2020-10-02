Falcon 9 launch timeline with the GPS 3 SV04 navigation satellite

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Friday night carrying the U.S. Air Force’s next GPS 3-series navigation satellite destined for an orbit more than 12,000 miles above Earth.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 9:43 p.m. EDT Friday (0143 GMT Saturday) at the opening of a 15-minute launch window.

The Lockheed Martin-built GPS 3 SV04 satellite mounted atop the rocket is the fourth member of an upgraded generation of GPS navigation spacecraft, featuring higher-power signals that are more resilient to jamming, and additional broadcast frequencies to make the GPS network more interoperable with other navigation satellite fleets.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with the GPS 3 SV04 spacecraft.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:11: Max Q

T+0:02:31: MECO

T+0:02:35: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:42: First Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:03:27: Fairing Jettison

T+0:06:47: First Stage Entry Burn Complete

T+0:08:07: SECO 1

T+0:08:33: First Stage Landing

T+1:03:32: Second Ignition of Second Stage

T+1:04:17: SECO 2

T+1:29:18: GPS 3 SV04 Separation

