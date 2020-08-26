August 27, 2020
Live coverage: Launch of Delta 4-Heavy rocket delayed to early Friday

August 26, 2020 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Delta 4-Heavy rocket with the classified NROL-44 payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

United Launch Alliance’s live launch broadcast begins at 1:52 a.m. EDT (0552 GMT) Thursday, Aug. 27.

