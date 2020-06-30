Timeline for Falcon 9’s launch of the GPS 3 SV03 spacecraft

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday carrying the U.S. Air Force’s next GPS 3-series navigation satellite destined for an orbit more than 12,000 miles above Earth.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 3:55:48 p.m. EDT (1955:48 GMT) Tuesday at the opening of a 15-minute launch window.

The Lockheed Martin-built GPS 3 SV03 satellite mounted atop the rocket is the third member of an upgraded generation of GPS navigation spacecraft, featuring higher-power signals that are more resilient to jamming, and additional broadcast frequencies to make the GPS network more interoperable with other navigation satellite fleets.

Unlike SpaceX’s previous launch of a GPS payload in 2018, the mission will fly a slightly different profile to reserve fuel for landing of the Falcon 9 booster. Read our mission preview story for more information.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with the GPS 3 SV03 spacecraft.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:11: Max Q

T+0:02:31: MECO

T+0:02:35: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:42: First Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:03:28: Fairing Jettison

T+0:06:45: First Stage Entry Burn Complete

T+0:08:07: SECO 1

T+0:08:30: First Stage Landing

T+1:03:28: Second Ignition of Second Stage

T+1:04:13: SECO 2

T+1:29:14: GPS 3 SV03 Separation

