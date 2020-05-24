Video: Dragon astronauts practice for launch day

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following the same timeline as they will on launch day, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken put on their SpaceX flight suits and strapped inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft Saturday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This video released by NASA shows the astronauts suiting up inside the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy, then walking out and getting inside a Tesla Model X for the 20-minute road trip to pad 39A.

Once at the pad, they rode an elevator to the 265-foot-level, walked across SpaceX’s 50-foot-long crew access arm, and entered the capsule’s hatch. Once inside, they strapped into their seats, just as they plan to do on launch day.

The Crew Dragon is scheduled for launch Wednesday, May 27, at 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center. Read more details about the dry dress rehearsal and see a photo gallery here.

