Timeline for Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Monday at 9:19 p.m. EST (0219 GMT Tuesday) from the Complex 40 launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The Falcon 9 will head northeast from Cape Canaveral over the Atlantic Ocean to place the 60 Starlink satellites into a circular orbit around 180 miles (290 kilometers) above Earth. The satellites will use their ion thrusters to maneuver into their higher orbit for testing, before finally proceeding to an operational orbit at an altitude of approximately 341 miles (550 kilometers).

The Falcon 9’s first stage will target a landing on SpaceX’s drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Atlantic Ocean nearly 400 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral.

The first stage booster launching tonight previous flew on three missions. The booster first launched in September 2018 with the Telstar 18 VANTAGE communications satellite, then launched an Iridium satellite delivery mission in January 2019. Most recently, the first stage powered the SpaceX’s first batch of 60 Starlink satellites toward space in May 2019.

For Monday’s mission, SpaceX will also attempt to catch half of the Falcon 9’s payload fairing using a net aboard the ocean-going ship “Ms. Tree” in the Atlantic Ocean.

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:13: Max Q

T+0:02:33: MECO

T+0:02:36: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:43: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:03:24: Fairing Jettison

T+0:06:41: Stage 1 Entry Burn Complete

T+0:08:24: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:08:49: SECO 1

T+0:45:10: Stage 2 Restart

T+0:45:12: SECO 2

T+1:01:03: Starlink Deployment

