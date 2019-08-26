August 26, 2019
Breaking News

Photos: ULA’s Delta 4-Medium flies for the last time

August 26, 2019 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

The last flight of United Launch Alliance’s Delta 4-Medium rocket lifted off Aug. 22 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, riding more than 1.2 million pounds of thrust from a hydrogen-fueled main engine and two strap-on solid rocket motors.

The Delta 4 rocket climbed away from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 37 launch pad at 9:06 a.m. EDT (1306 GMT) on Aug. 22 with a U.S. Air Force GPS navigation satellite.

The 207-foot-tall (63-meter) launcher pitched toward the northeast, steering on a course over the Atlantic Ocean with the aid of vectoring rocket nozzles. The rocket was the last to fly in the Delta 4-Medium configuration, with a single core stage instead of the three large liquid-fueled boosters used on the bigger Delta 4-Heavy vehicle.

ULA has five more Delta 4-Heavy missions under contract though late 2023 to carry top secret spy satellites into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office. Three of those missions are scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, and two from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Read our full story for details on the Aug. 22 mission.

Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
The Delta 4 rocket climbs into the sky Aug. 22, as seen from a remote camera at nearby Complex 34. Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!