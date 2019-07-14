Video highlights from Chandrayaan 2’s launch campaign

These video highlights released by the Indian Space Research Organization show the launch campaign to prepare for liftoff of the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission aboard a GSLV Mk.3 rocket.

The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft, comprising a lunar orbiter, lander and rover, is set for liftoff at 2121 GMT (5:21 p.m. EDT) Sunday from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on India’s southeastern coast.

The Chandrayaan 2 mission will lift off aboard a GSLV Mk.3 rocket, India’s most powerful launcher. The 142-foot-tall (43.4-meter) rocket is set for its fourth launch, and first operational mission, with Chandrayaan 2.

This video shows stacking of the GSLV Mk.3 rocket on top a mobile launch platform inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Indian spaceport. The GSLV Mk.3 is powered by two solid rocket boosters, a hydrazine-fueled core stage, and a hydrogen-burning cryogenic upper stage.

The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was encapsulated inside the GSLV Mk.3’s payload fairing, then hoisted atop the rocket inside the VAB before rollout to the Second Launch Pad at the seaside space center.

