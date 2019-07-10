Vega launch timeline with Falcon Eye 1

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
The Falcon Eye 1 military reconnaissance satellite for the United Arab Emirates is set to ride a Vega launcher into a 379-mile-high (611-kilometer) orbit Wednesday night from French Guiana on a mission that will take less than one hour from liftoff until spacecraft separation.
Liftoff is scheduled for July 10 at 9:53:03 p.m. EDT (0153:03 GMT on July 11) from the Vega launch pad at the Guiana Space Center, located on the northeastern coast of South America. The Vega launcher, primarily developed and built in Italy, will head north over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the Falcon Eye 1 imaging satellite into a sun-synchronous orbit flying from pole-to-pole.
It will be the 15th flight of a Vega rocket, and the second Vega mission of 2019.
