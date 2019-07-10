Vega launch timeline with Falcon Eye 1

The Falcon Eye 1 military reconnaissance satellite for the United Arab Emirates is set to ride a Vega launcher into a 379-mile-high (611-kilometer) orbit Wednesday night from French Guiana on a mission that will take less than one hour from liftoff until spacecraft separation.

Liftoff is scheduled for July 10 at 9:53:03 p.m. EDT (0153:03 GMT on July 11) from the Vega launch pad at the Guiana Space Center, located on the northeastern coast of South America. The Vega launcher, primarily developed and built in Italy, will head north over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the Falcon Eye 1 imaging satellite into a sun-synchronous orbit flying from pole-to-pole.

It will be the 15th flight of a Vega rocket, and the second Vega mission of 2019.

T+00:00:00 – Liftoff

T+00:00:31 – Mach 1

T+00:01:54 – First stage separation

T+00:03:38 – Second stage separation

T+00:03:51 – Third stage ignition

T+00:03:56 – Fairing separation

T+00:06:32 – Third stage separation

T+00:08:28 – First AVUM ignition

T+00:16:23 – AVUM first cutoff

T+00:54:58 – Second AVUM ignition

T+00:56:07 – AVUM second cutoff

T+00:57:09 – Falcon Eye 1 separation

