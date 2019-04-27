April 27, 2019
Breaking News

Live coverage: Falcon 9 rocket fires engines in pre-launch test at Cape Canaveral

April 27, 2019 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of SpaceX’s preparations for the next Falcon 9 rocket launch from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The mission will launch a Dragon supply ship with several tons of cargo and experiments for the International Space Station. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket stands at Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad.

Check here for live updates on the progress of the Falcon 9 rocket’s static fire test at pad 40.

