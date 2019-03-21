Vega launch timeline with PRISMA

The Italian PRISMA Earth observation satellite is set to ride a Vega launcher into a 382-mile-high (615-kilometer) orbit Thursday night from French Guiana on a mission that will take less than one hour from liftoff until spacecraft separation.

Liftoff is scheduled for March 21 at 9:50:35 p.m. EDT (0150:35 GMT on March 22) from the Vega launch pad at the Guiana Space Center, located on the northeastern coast of South America. The Vega launcher, primarily developed and built in Italy, will head north over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the PRISMA imaging satellite into a sun-synchronous orbit flying from pole-to-pole.

It will be the 14th flight of a Vega rocket, and the first Vega mission of 2019.

T+00:00:00 – Liftoff

T+00:00:31 – Mach 1

T+00:01:54 – First stage separation

T+00:03:38 – Second stage separation

T+00:03:51 – Third stage ignition

T+00:03:56 – Fairing separation

T+00:06:26 – Third stage separation

T+00:08:06 – First AVUM ignition

T+00:12:44 – AVUM first cutoff

T+00:51:20 – Second AVUM ignition

T+00:52:32 – AVUM second cutoff

T+00:54:08 – PRISMA separation

