January 27, 2019
Photos: Delta 4-Heavy blasts off from Vandenberg

January 26, 2019 Stephen Clark

The first of up to seven United Launch Alliance missions lifted off Jan. 19 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, where a Delta 4-Heavy launcher fired into orbit with 2.1 million pounds of thrust from three hydrogen-fueled RS-68A main engines with a U.S. government spy satellite.

The orange and white launcher, standing 233 feet (71 meters) tall, lifted off from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg at 11:10 a.m. PST (2:10 p.m. EST; 1910 GMT) on Jan. 19, after more than a month of delays caused by technical concerns with the Delta 4-Heavy rocket, and bouts of bad weather.

The launch marked the 11th flight of a Delta 4-Heavy rocket — the most powerful in ULA’s inventory — the third time the heavy-duty launcher variant has flown from Vandenberg, a military base around 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

The Delta 4-Heavy delivered to orbit a top secret spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office after heading south-southeast from Vandenberg over the Pacific Ocean.

The photos posted below show the Delta 4-Heavy on the launch pad during rollback of the mobile gantry at SLC-6, followed by ignition of the three Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-68A main engines and the Delta 4-Heavy’s climb away from then Pacific coastline.

The flames visible in the photos during engine startup are normal for the Delta 4-Heavy, which is covered in orange insulation to protect the vehicle. The insulation was blackened during the ignition sequence, as expected.

Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance

