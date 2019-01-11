Launch timeline for SpaceX’s eighth mission for Iridium

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the another set of 10 next-generation satellites for Iridium’s voice and data relay fleet.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Friday at 7:31 a.m. PST (10:31 a.m. EST; 1531 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:01: Max-Q

T+0:02:27: MECO

T+0:02:30: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:38: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:03:13: Fairing Jettison

T+0:03:13: Stage 1 Boost-back Burn

T+0:05:30: Stage 1 Entry Burn

T+0:07:14: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:08:46: SECO 1

T+0:51:48: Stage 2 Restart

T+0:51:51: SECO 2

T+0:56:52: Begin Iridium Deployments

T+1:11:52: End Iridium Deployments

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.