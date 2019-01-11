Launch timeline for SpaceX’s eighth mission for Iridium

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the another set of 10 next-generation satellites for Iridium’s voice and data relay fleet.
The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Friday at 7:31 a.m. PST (10:31 a.m. EST; 1531 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Data source: SpaceX
T-0:00:00: Liftoff
T+0:01:01: Max-Q
T+0:02:27: MECO
T+0:02:30: Stage 1 Separation
T+0:02:38: Stage 2 Ignition
T+0:03:13: Fairing Jettison
T+0:03:13: Stage 1 Boost-back Burn
T+0:05:30: Stage 1 Entry Burn
T+0:07:14: Stage 1 Landing
T+0:08:46: SECO 1
T+0:51:48: Stage 2 Restart
T+0:51:51: SECO 2
T+0:56:52: Begin Iridium Deployments
T+1:11:52: End Iridium Deployments
