Live coverage: InSight probe set to land on Mars today

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the InSight spacecraft’s landing on Mars after a journey from Earth lasting more than six months, kicking off a science mission to probe the red planet’s hidden interior. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.