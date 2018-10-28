October 29, 2018
Breaking News

Live coverage: Japan’s H-2A rocket poised for 40th flight

October 28, 2018 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Japanese H-2A rocket with Japan’s GOSAT 2 satellite to monitor greenhouse gases and the KhalifaSat Earth-imaging satellite for the United Arab Emirates. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.

Japanese Webcast

UAE Webcast

The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries live video webcast will begin at approximately 0330 GMT (11:30 p.m. EDT).

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!