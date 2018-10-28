Live coverage: Japan’s H-2A rocket poised for 40th flight

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Japanese H-2A rocket with Japan’s GOSAT 2 satellite to monitor greenhouse gases and the KhalifaSat Earth-imaging satellite for the United Arab Emirates. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.
Japanese Webcast
UAE Webcast
The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries live video webcast will begin at approximately 0330 GMT (11:30 p.m. EDT).
