Live coverage: Japan’s H-2A rocket poised for 40th flight

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Japanese H-2A rocket with Japan’s GOSAT 2 satellite to monitor greenhouse gases and the KhalifaSat Earth-imaging satellite for the United Arab Emirates. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.

Japanese Webcast UAE Webcast

The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries live video webcast will begin at approximately 0330 GMT (11:30 p.m. EDT).