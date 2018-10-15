October 15, 2018
Breaking News

Atlas 5 rocket transferred to launch pad in Florida

October 15, 2018 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of preparations for the launch of the U.S. Air Force’s fourth AEHF communications satellite aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.

File photo of an Atlas 5 rocket emerging from the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, before a previous mission. Credit: United Launch Alliance

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!