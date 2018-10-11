October 11, 2018
Watch a replay of the Soyuz launch and abort

October 11, 2018 Spaceflight Now

Watch as Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague launch aboard a Soyuz rocket bound for the International Space Station but a Soyuz booster failure cut short their ascent into orbit.

Video: NASA Television.

