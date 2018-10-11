Watch a replay of the Soyuz launch and abort

Watch as Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague launch aboard a Soyuz rocket bound for the International Space Station but a Soyuz booster failure cut short their ascent into orbit.
Video: NASA Television.
