September 15, 2018
Live coverage: Final Delta 2 rocket set for launch from California

September 14, 2018 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta 2 rocket with NASA’s ICESat 2 satellite to measure global ice sheets. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

NASA TV’s live broadcast of the Delta 2 launch begins at 5:10 a.m. PDT (8:10 a.m. EDT; 1210 GMT).

