Vega launch timeline with Aeolus

The European Space Agency’s Aeolus winds observatory is set for liftoff aboard a Vega rocket to kick off a three-year mission to measure global wind profiles from an orbit nearly 200 miles (320 kilometers) above Earth.

The ascent will take nearly an hour following launch from French Guiana at 2120:09 GMT (5:20:09 p.m. EDT; 6:20:09 p.m. French Guiana time) on Aug. 22.

T+00:00:00 – Liftoff

T+00:00:31 – Mach 1

T+00:01:54 – First stage separation

T+00:03:37 – Second stage separation

T+00:03:51 – Third stage ignition

T+00:03:56 – Fairing separation

T+00:06:30 – Third stage separation

T+00:08:03 – First AVUM ignition

T+00:16:37 – AVUM first cutoff

T+00:53:06 – Second AVUM ignition

T+00:53:29 – AVUM second cutoff

T+00:54:57 – Aeolus separation

