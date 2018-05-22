Launch timeline for Falcon 9 mission with Iridium and GRACE-Follow On

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with five more Iridium Next communications satellite and the U.S.-German GRACE-Follow On climate research mission.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Friday at 12:47:58 p.m. PDT (3:47:58 p.m. EDT; 1947:58 GMT) Tuesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

SpaceX will not attempt to recover the first stage on Tuesday’s mission.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:19: Max-Q

T+0:02:46: MECO

T+0:02:49: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:57: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:03:12: Fairing Jettison

T+0:10:13: SECO 1

T+0:11:33: GRACE-Follow On Separation

T+0:56:55: Stage 2 Restart

T+0:57:03: SECO 2

T+1:05:48: Begin Iridium Deployments

T+1:12:28: End Iridium Deployments

