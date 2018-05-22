Live coverage: Iridium satellites, climate research craft set to share Falcon 9 launch

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California with five next-generation Iridium communications satellites and two U.S.-German GRACE-Follow On research craft to study Earth’s climate and water cycle.

NASA TV's live video coverage begins at 12:15 p.m. PDT (3:15 p.m. EDT; 1915 GMT), and SpaceX's webcast begins shortly after 12:30 p.m. PDT (3:30 p.m. EDT; 1930 GMT).