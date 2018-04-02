Video: Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on SpaceX’s 14th station cargo mission

Packed with food, hardware and experiments in biology, Earth science and space technology, a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon supply ship lifted off Monday from Cape Canaveral destined for the International Space Station.

The 213-foot-tall (65-meter) rocket took off at 4:30:38 p.m. EDT (2030:38 GMT) from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad, then turned to the northeast to align with the space station’s orbital track.

The Dragon supply ship mounted on top of the Falcon 9 rocket carried 5,836 pounds (2,647 kilograms) of food, supplies and experiments to the space station and its six-person crew. It was the 52nd flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and the 58th SpaceX launch overall with the company’s Falcon rocket family.

The Falcon 9 was powered by a reused first stage booster that flew in August 2017 on a previous station resupply mission. The Dragon capsule previously flew on a round-trip mission to the space station in April and May of 2016.

