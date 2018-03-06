Video: Press site view of Falcon 9 launch with Hispasat 30W-6

Credit: Steven Young/Spaceflight Now

This video replay from a nearby viewing site shows the Falcon 9 rocket launching early Tuesday from Cape Canaveral with the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket took off at 12:33 a.m. EST (0533 GMT) Tuesday from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad and delivered its commercial telecom payload into a geostationary transfer orbit 33 minutes later.

Tuesday’s launch marked the 50th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and the fourth Falcon 9 flight of 2018. SpaceX has also logged one launch of the powerful triple-body Falcon Heavy rocket this year, bringing the company’s tally for 2018 to five missions.

