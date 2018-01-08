Video: Falcon 9’s first stage paints a dazzling spectacle in the sky

Watch a video clip of the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage separating and firing its engines to return to Cape Canaveral shortly after liftoff Jan. 7.

The view shows the first and second stage engine plumes interacting high in the atmosphere about two-and-a-half minutes after the Falcon 9 blasted off from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad at 8 p.m. EST Jan. 7 (0100 GMT Jan. 8).

The mission carried the Zuma payload into Earth orbit for the U.S. government.

