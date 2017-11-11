Photos: Antares rocket stands atop Virginia launch pad

Orbital ATK’s seventh Antares rocket stands ready for launch with a Cygnus supply ship Saturday on a two-day flight to the International Space Station.

The two-stage Antares rocket, standing 139 feet (42.5 meters) tall, is set for liftoff at 7:37 a.m. EST (1237 GMT) Saturday from pad 0A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Nearly 7,400 pounds (3,350 kilograms) of scientific hardware, crew supplies and spare parts are packed inside the Cygnus spacecraft to replenish the station’s stockpile of research and provisions.

These photos from Wallops Island were captured on Friday evening, the day before the Antares rocket’s scheduled liftoff.

