Timeline for Falcon 9’s third launch of Iridium satellites

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the third set of 10 next-generation satellites for Iridium’s voice and data relay fleet.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Monday at 5:37 a.m. PDT (8:37 a.m. EDT; 1237 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:10: Max-Q

T+0:02:23: MECO

T+0:02:27: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:36: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:03:09: Fairing Jettison

T+0:05:41: Stage 1 Entry Burn

T+0:07:23: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:09:01: SECO 1

T+0:52:02: Stage 2 Restart

T+0:52:05: SECO 2

T+0:57:06: Begin Iridium Deployments

T+1:12:06: End Iridium Deployments

