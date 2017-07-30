Replays of new station crew’s liftoff and docking

The videos posted below include a replay of NASA TV’s coverage of the Soyuz liftoff from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and link-up with the station’s Rassvet module Friday, plus multi-angle views of the launch provided by Roscosmos.

The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft lifted off at 1541:12 GMT (11:41:12 a.m. EDT; 9:41:12 p.m. Baikonur time) Friday with Russian commander Sergey Ryazanskiy, NASA flight engineer Randy Bresnik and European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

The trio arrived at the space station with an automated docking at 2154 GMT (5:54 p.m. EDT) after a fast-track, four-orbit rendezvous.

