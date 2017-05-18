Video: Soyuz blasts off from South America

A 151-foot-tall (46-meter) Soyuz launcher climbed into space from French Guiana on Thursday with the Boeing-built SES 15 communications satellite bound for an operating position over the Americas in geostationary orbit.

The Soyuz ST-A rocket took off at 1154:53 GMT (7:54:53 a.m. EDT; 8:54:53 a.m. French Guiana time) from a purpose-built launch facility at the Guiana Space Center on the northern coast of South America.

It was the 17th time a Russian-made Soyuz rocket has flown from the jungle spaceport, and it marked the fifth Arianespace launch of the year.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.