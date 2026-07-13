SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg

Update July 13, 10:05 p.m. (0205 UTC): SpaceX landed the booster on the droneship.

SpaceX will launch another batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit Monday evening on a Falcon 9 rocket flying from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Starlink 15-14 mission will add another 27 broadband internet satellites the company’s low Earth orbit constellation. It currently has more than 10,700 spacecraft in orbit.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East happened at 6:28:17 p.m. PDT (9:28:17 p.m. EDT / 0128:17 UTC).

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SpaceX launched the mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number B1093. This was its 15th flight after launching Transporter-16, two missions for the Space Development Agency, and 11 batches of Starlink satellites.

About eight minutes after liftoff, B1093 landed on the droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You’, positioned in the Pacific Ocean. This was the 210th landing on this vessel and the 637th booster landing to date for SpaceX.