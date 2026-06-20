Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 24 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg

SpaceX is preparing to launch a batch of its Starlink V2 Mini satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday morning.

The Father’s Day flight will add another 24 broadband internet satellites to the company’s low Earth orbit constellation. This is the 72nd Falcon 9 launch of the year.

Liftoff of the Starlink 17-28 mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for 8:12:16 a.m. PDT (11:12:16 a.m. EDT / 1512:16 UTC). The rocket will fly on a south-southwesterly trajectory upon leaving the pad.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

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SpaceX will launch the mission with one of its most heavily used Falcon 9 boosters, B1063. This will be its 33rd flight after launching missions, like NASA’s DART, Transporter-7, and Iridium OneWeb.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1063 will target a landing on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You’, positioned in the Pacific Ocean. If successful, this will be the 204th landing on this vessel and the 627th booster landing for SpaceX to date.