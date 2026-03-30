Live coverage: Falcon 9 booster to fly for record 34th time on Starlink delivery mission

SpaceX’s fleet-leading Falcon 9 booster will make a record-breaking 34th flight Monday on a mission to deploy a batch of 29 satellites for the company’s internet service.

Liftoff from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida is scheduled for the opening of the launch window at 5:15 p.m. EDT (2115 UTC). Forecasters Sunday predicted a 70 percent chance of acceptable weather for launch with violations of the cumulus cloud, surface electric fields, thick cloud layers rules.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage starting about an hour before launch.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster for the mission will set a new record for reusabilit,y launching for a 34th time. Booster 1076 entered the SpaceX fleet in 2021 and since then has launch missions including CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat Hotbird 13G, SES O3B mPOWER-A, PSN Satria, Telkomsat Merah Putih 2, Galileo L13, Koreasat-6A Crew-6 and USSF-124, plus 22 batches of Starlink satellites.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1067 landed on the drone ship, ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.