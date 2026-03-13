Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 25 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

March 13, 2026 Will Robinson-Smith
File – SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket stands in the vertical launch position at Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base ahead of the launch of the Starlink 17-5 mission on Aug. 18, 2025. This was the ninth flight for Falcon 9 booster, tail number B1088. Image: SpaceX

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a pair of Falcon 9 rockets from both California and Florida on Friday morning. Following the flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base is planned to fly just a couple hours after the launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Starlink 17-31 mission will add 25 broadband internet satellites to SpaceX’s low Earth orbit megaconstellation. Deployment is expected a little more than an hour after the launch.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for 7:33:50 a.m. PDT (10:33:50 a.m. EDT / 1433:50 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will launch the Starlink 17-31 mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number 1071. This will be its 32nd flight following the launch of missions, like NASA’s SWOT, five missions for the National Reconnaissance Office and five SmallSat rideshare missions.

A little less than 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1071 will target a landing on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ positioned in the Pacific Ocean. If successful, this will be the 183rd landing on this vessel and the 585th booster landing for SpaceX.

Related Articles

News

NASA outlines why it passed over Sierra Nevada

January 20, 2015 Stephen Clark

NASA cited the complexity of Sierra Nevada’s Dream Chaser space plane and an uncertainty of when the proposed crew transport craft would be ready to fly astronauts to the International Space Station as the primary reasons the agency picked Boeing and SpaceX for lucrative contracts to develop commercial space taxis.

News

Live coverage: Kennedy Space Center to reopen Friday

August 30, 2019 Stephen Clark

After assessing any damage to the spaceport caused by Hurricane Dorian as it narrowly missed Florida’s east coast, NASA says the Kennedy Space Center will reopen for normal operations Friday. Teams rolled the Space Launch System’s mobile launch platform from pad 39B back into the cavernous Vehicle Assembly Building last week for safekeeping during the storm.