Live coverage: 24 Starlink satellites to launch from California on 100th Falcon 9 rocket of the year

Update Aug. 18, 9:42 a.m. EDT: SpaceX changed the T-0 liftoff time.

SpaceX is set to launch its 100th Falcon 9 rocket of the year on Monday morning. The flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base will carry another batch of Starlink optimized V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit.

The Starlink 17-5 mission will also be the 72nd SpaceX launch of Starlink satellites so far in 2025. It will bring the total number of Starlink satellites orbited in 2025 to 1,786.

Liftoff from Vandenberg’s pad 4E is currently scheduled for 9:26 a.m. PDT (12:26 p.m. EDT / 1626 UTC). Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to launch.

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster 1088 to launch this mission, which will mark its ninth trip to space. Its previous missions include NROL-126, NROL-57 and NASA’s SPHEREx/PUNCH ride share mission.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1088 will target a landing on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ If successful, this will be the 145th booster landing on this vessel and the 489th booster landing to date.

Deployment of the 24 satellites should occur a little over an hour into flight. A deorbit burn will dispose of the rocket’s second stage in the Pacific Ocean, east of New Zealand.