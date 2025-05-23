SpaceX completes 450th Falcon booster landing during Friday Starlink mission

Update May 23, 7 p.m. EDT: SpaceX landed its first stage booster on the droneship.

SpaceX sent another a batch of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket Friday afternoon. The mission also had the distinction of being the company’s 450th successful booster landing.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California happened at 3:32 p.m. PDT (6:32 p.m. EDT, 2232 UTC).

The mission, dubbed Starlink 11-16, carried 27 satellites onboard. With this flight, SpaceX has launched a total of 8,700 Starlink satellites into orbit, of which more than 7,500 remain in orbit, according to expert orbital tracker, Jonathan McDowell.

SpaceX used Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number B1075, which made its 18th flight. It’s previous missions include Transporter-11, SARah-2 and 14 batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1075 landed on the droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ In addition to the 450th booster landing, this was the 131st booster landing for OCISLY and the 361st droneship landing.