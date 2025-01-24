Rocket Lab, Orora Technologies contract for “responsive launch” ahead of main 2025 wildfire season

A new batch of eight fire detection satellites are getting ready to launch into low Earth orbit in what Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) described as a “responsive launch.”

The dedicated flight is expected to launch from New Zealand in “just a few weeks” and will be the first OTC-P1 satellites deployed on behalf of German company, Orora Technologies (OroraTech).

“This launch is a showcase of all the benefits of flying dedicated on Electron: control over schedule, agility and ability to meet tight deadlines and mission requirements, and the reliability of launching on the world’s most frequently launched small orbital rocket,” said Peter Beck, Rocket Lab’s founder and CEO in a statement.

“Knowing that time is of the essence to get these satellites in space, we’re proud to be rising to the challenge and supporting the OroraTech mission to better monitor for and protect against these devastating natural disasters globally.”

The satellites feature thermal infrared cameras and are designed to “provide 24/7 monitoring of wildfires globally, supporting better and faster wildfire response to protect forests, people, and infrastructure worldwide,” according to a statement from Rocket Lab.

Today we are announcing our concept study contract with @NASAJPL. Together with @SpireGlobal, we will develop space-based capabilities for a wildfire early detection warning and active monitoring system within the United States.

See our full press release:https://t.co/YcKejHIaw7 pic.twitter.com/atlCLKhSph — OroraTech (@OroraTech) October 29, 2024

In October 2024, OroraTech announced that it and Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) received a contract from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for an unspecified amount “to develop space-based capabilities for a wildfire early detection warning and active monitoring system.”

The contract put them open track to deliver the capability to orbit no earlier than 2025.

“Our orbital detection capabilities are incredibly valuable for quickly finding, tracking, and predicting the spread of wildfires and will play a crucial role in mitigating their impact,” said Thomas Grübler, Chief Strategy Officer & co-founder of OroraTech in a statement. “Together with Spire, this unique technology is prepared to close the detection gap and make actionable data available for thousands of federal, state, and local fire departments and agencies.”

The contract follows a similar contract established in 2023 from the Canadian Space Agency to help support that country’s WildFireSat mission, which is set to launch in 2029. It will consist of three polar orbiting satellites that will “be the first operational, purpose-built wildfire monitoring satellite mission optimized for wildfire observation in Canada,” according to a paper published in the nonprofit publication, PLOS.

OroraTech launched its most recent fire-detection satellite, Forest-3, onboard the SpaceX Transporter-12 mission on Jan. 14.