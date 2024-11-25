Live coverage: SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX is looking to complete another double launch day with the flight of the Starlink 6-76 mission from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon 9 rocket is expected to liftoff from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) no earlier than 10:35 p.m. EST (0335 UTC on Nov. 26). The rocket will fly in a south-easterly trajectory once it leaves the pad.

As was the case with the Starlink 12-1 mission Monday morning, the Monday night launch is also expected to include pristine weather conditions. The 45th Weather Squadron forecast a greater than 95 percent chance of good liftoff weather with no concerns being tracked.

A little more than eight minutes after launch, the Falcon 9 first stage booster will land on the SpaceX droneship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ If successful, this will be the 87th booster landing for ASOG and the 375th booster landing to date.